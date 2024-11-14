Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,093 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ABG opened at $264.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.09 and a 52 week high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

