Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

