Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.46 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

