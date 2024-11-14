Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,787 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,910,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

