Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares in the company, valued at $109,763,472.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

