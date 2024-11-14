Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Trading Up 1.5 %

KMX stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

