Versor Investments LP Acquires 503 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $559.89 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $569.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $489.13 and its 200 day moving average is $450.11. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.