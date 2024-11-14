Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 123.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 366,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.