Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EPAM Systems by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $248.70 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

