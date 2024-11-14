Versor Investments LP Buys 1,197 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CGI were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in CGI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CGI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 692,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,539,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

CGI stock opened at $112.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

