Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 112.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

