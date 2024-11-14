Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,754 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $187.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $192.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSV. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

