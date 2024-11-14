Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,400 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Get Textron alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Textron by 579.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 259.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 87.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 495,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,884,000 after buying an additional 57,967 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 0.7 %

Textron stock opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Get Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.