Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $233.37 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.26.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

