Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silgan by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 163,853 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.88 and a 1-year high of $55.32.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

