Versor Investments LP Has $646,000 Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

