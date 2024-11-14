Versor Investments LP Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 283.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in AAR by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 40.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIR stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

