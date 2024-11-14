Versor Investments LP Has $693,000 Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $73,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,088,165.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $338,199.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,088,165.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,199.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $116,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,211.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,139. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCW

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.