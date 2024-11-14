Versor Investments LP Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

