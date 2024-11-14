Versor Investments LP Invests $699,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at $484,039.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBK opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

