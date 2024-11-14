Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 50.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,544. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $5,267,305. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

