Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average is $223.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

