Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

