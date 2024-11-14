Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

