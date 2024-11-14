Versor Investments LP Makes New $634,000 Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,547 shares of company stock worth $15,987,230. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.