Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 713.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

