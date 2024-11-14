Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,700 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,889,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,460,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $27,888,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 758.4% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 151,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 133,413 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $160.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,112.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Patrick Industries stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $919.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.