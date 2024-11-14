Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,014 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

