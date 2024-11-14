Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 45.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

