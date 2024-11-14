Versor Investments LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,225,000 after buying an additional 99,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

