Versor Investments LP Sells 52,313 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,313 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 323.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

