Versor Investments LP Takes $686,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSH. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

