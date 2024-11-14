Versor Investments LP Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 25.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

