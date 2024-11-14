Versor Investments LP Takes Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 39,437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 196,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $18.70 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.38 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

