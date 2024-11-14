Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 68,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

