Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 508.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 66.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $132.62 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

