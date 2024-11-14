WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and traded as high as $54.07. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 217,891 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,409,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 528,175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 525,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

