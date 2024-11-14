Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,884 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBI. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

SBI opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

