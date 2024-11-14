Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,869 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of The Korea Fund worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

KF opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

The Korea Fund Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.