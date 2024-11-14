Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $537.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.00.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

