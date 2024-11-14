Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,828 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

