Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 498.1% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $333,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 79.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim purchased 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,421.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HEICO news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 726 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,982,421.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEI opened at $273.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.30. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $167.56 and a one year high of $274.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

