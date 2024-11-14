Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 183.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC opened at $7.10 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.