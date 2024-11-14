Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,693,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 508,504 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,829,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 430.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 443,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 360,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $174.65 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $188.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

