Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 37,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MYN opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.