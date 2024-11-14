Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 65,727 MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 286,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,251,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 875,755 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMT opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

