Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 14,423 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NXN opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

