Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 31,841 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,841 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 968,331 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $10,289,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.