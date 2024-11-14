Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 9,399 Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter worth $306,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.