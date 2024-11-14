Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

CPS stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $685.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

